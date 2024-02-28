Worksop suspect charged after worker jumped from his own van when it was stolen
The victim was working in the back of his van when someone got in the driver’s seat and drove off at speed.
He managed to throw himself out of his van, suffering pain to his leg.
The van doors were open and his tools – damaged – spilled onto the road.
The reported theft occurred on Bridge Place, Worksop, around 2.45pm on Thursday 22 February.
Bassetlaw Operation Reacher team arrested a suspect on Saturday morning (February 24).
William Roe, 36, of Cavendish Road, Worksop, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and possession of a Class B drug, namely Mamba.
Roe appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday February 26.
He was granted conditional bail, and must adhere to an electronically monitored curfew between 6am and 6pm, and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 25.