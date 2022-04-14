Nottinghamshire Police officers spotted a car that appeared to be driving erratically along Hardwick Road East, Worksop, yesterday (April 13).

After following the suspicious car, police moved in to investigate by pulling the vehicle over in Featherston Avenue, Worksop.

A metal pole and a kitchen knife were then discovered during a search of the car, which officers also said smelt of cannabis.

The driver of the car, Matthew Burgess, was charged with failing to provide a sample.

Burgess, 42, of Queen Street, Worksop, has been released on conditional bail.

A 23-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car at the time, was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of a string of former offences, including assault and criminal damage.

He remains in police custody.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the quick actions of these eagle-eyed officers, we have been able to take two potentially dangerous weapons out of circulation and away from our streets.

“Stop-and-searches like the one successfully used in this case are an invaluable tool for us as a force and play an important role in keeping everyone in our communities safe by helping us identify potential acts of criminality.

“It is important that the public know that it is illegal to carry knives and weapons and that, whatever people might think, they don’t protect you from harm but can actually make you much more vulnerable and liable to end up in danger.”

*Copy corrected at 13:43 14/04/22 to correct Burgess’ charge of failing to provide a sample.