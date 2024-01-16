Worksop soldier ‘crossed the line’ when he threatened troublesome neighbour

A former soldier from Worksop "crossed the line" when he threatened his dad's neighbour, a court has heard.

The neighbour was confronted by Carl Walker when he returned home in his car on August 4 last year, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

"You don't know who you're messing with, you need to watch your back," he told the neighbour. "I will sort you out."

He opened the passenger door and boot of the neighbour's car before repeating the threat.

The court heard Walker has two very old previous convictions which are unrelated and date back to 2002.

Asif Munir, mitigating, said Walker's 70-year-old father had been caused "some considerable difficulties" by his neighbour over the last five years, including harassment, criminal damage and intimidation.

"The defendant has been as patient as he possibly can," Mr Munir said. "On the date in question father and son were outside doing some scaffolding work.

"His father mentioned the neighbour had caused him difficulties.

"Perhaps he could have dealt with this in a different way. He intended to tell him to behave himself. The reality is he has reported this to police in the past with very little satisfaction. Regrettably he crossed the line on this occasion."

The court heard Walker retired as a sergeant in 2009 after serving in the armed forces for 13-and-a-half years and now runs his own business converting camper vans.

Walker, aged 45, of Kilton Road, Worksop, admitted using threatening words or behaviour, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.