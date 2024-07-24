Worksop shoplifter who stole £600+ of goods complained that ‘everyone blames him’
Gary Storey took electric toothbrushes from Sainsbury's, on June 5, and electric drills from B&Q on June 6, said prosecutor Lynn Bickley.
He was arrested when he returned to Sainsbury's the next day and tried to steal two more toothbrushes.
When asked if he had committed the thefts, Storey, aged 42, told officers "everyone blames him."
The court heard he was on court bail for an assault charge when he stole £26 of meat from Iceland, on June 13.
And ten days later he was locked up for a total of 20 weeks for the assault and breaching a suspended sentence.
Chris Perry, mitigating, said Storey was released early because prisons have to prioritise the highest-risk offenders.
"Only the people who need to be in prison should be in prison because they won't engage or the public won't be safe," he said. "He is not an unmanageable risk in the community. The question is whether he will engage."
Mr Perry said Storey will be on post-sentence supervision for the next year and will be recalled to prison if he misses appointments.
He said it was a "very messy sentencing exercise" as the thefts should have been dealt with on June 24.
Storey, of Kilton Crescent, admitted four thefts when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He received a new 12 month community order with five rehabilitation days and a six month drug programme. He was ordered to pay compensation.