Worksop shop theft suspects arrested as part of police crackdown

Police in Worksop have continued with a shop theft crackdown by arresting and charging two suspects.

A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with four counts of theft after electrical and laundry items were stolen from local supermarkets between March 9 and April 4.

He was also charged with possessing cannabis.

Another suspected thief was detained outside the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Rhodesia after pharmaceutical items worth more than £300 were taken from the shelves.

Police have arrested two shop theft suspects in Worksop. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A 29-year-old woman was later charged with theft.

Both suspects, who are not known to each other, are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on May 6.

Insp Rob Harrison, district commander for Bassetlaw, said: “This was a very productive day for the neighbourhood team, who also picked up another suspect who was wanted on recall to prison.

“Retail crime is a blight on the hard-working business who are so valuable to our town.

“As we work with our local partners to improve our collective resilience to this issue, I want to be clear with those people committing these offences that they too can expect to come face to face with a police officer.”