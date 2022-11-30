Worksop sex offender fined for visiting home while children were present

Mark Roden admitted breaching notification requirements made under the Sex Offenders Act, between September 16 and October 17, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Roden, aged 38, visited for more than 12 hours while children were present, but stayed overnight for three weekends when they weren't.

Magistrates heard Roden was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in March 2022.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Valerie Thorpe, mitigating, said the woman got in touch with him after she separated from her partner, but Roden stayed at hotels when the children were there.

"He now realises the error he made," she said.

On Wednesday, Roden, of Blenheim Rise, Worksop, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, via video-link, and was fined £333.

He must also pay a £133 surcharge with £85 costs.

