Worksop sex offender breached court order with teenage girls at Newstead stables

The mother of a 13-year-old girl who liveries her pony at the yard raised the alarm when she was told Stephen Lawrence was a registered sex offender, in June last year.

Paige Yellott, prosecuting, said Lawrence, aged 34, is banned from unsupervised contact with children under 18 as part of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), imposed in March 2017 at Birmingham Crown Court.

Advertisement

He was originally jailed in 2010 and he subsequently changed the name under which he was sentenced so the girl's mother 'had to do some digging' to find out who he was.

Nottingham Crown Court

Ms Yellott said he had 'regular contact' with the girl, between December 2021 and June 2022, and even went on a group outing to the beach and gave her a lift to an equestrian event.

He also had unsupervised contact with a 17-year-old girl.

Advertisement

Lawrence admitted eight breaches of the SHPO when he appeared before magistrates in November, last year.

But the 12-month suspended sentence imposed by the magistrates was queried by the Crown Prosecution Service and the case was committed to Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Jeremy Janes, mitigating, said Lawrence’s fiancee had a horse liveried at the stables and he was there to help her.

"He hasn't sought out the company of a child and he hasn't sought to go round the sexual harm prevention order,” he said.

Advertisement

"There is no suggestion there was any contact with just the two of them. His devices have been checked four times since 2017.

"There has been no attempt to repeat the behaviour that led to his imprisonment in 2010.”

Advertisement

Recorder Penelope Stanistreet-Keen told him: "I am satisfied you were aware of the nature of the restrictions and you would have known it was the sort of place that would be attended by teenage girls.”

Lawrence, of Watson Road, Worksop, was sentenced to six months, suspended for two years, and was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement