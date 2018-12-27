Worksop reports from the courts

Here are the latest cases heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

VIOLENCE

David Bearham, 56, of Temby Grove, Worksop, assaulted a woman by beating her. A community order and restraining order were maid, meaning he cannot contact the woman either directly or indirectly. He was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, as well as paying costs of £300 and a £85 surcharge.

Andrew Merrit, 29, of Cheapside, Worksop, assaulted a man by beating, stole meat and a basket to the value of £75 from ASDA, Worksop, before failing to surrender to Mansfield Magistrates Court after being released on bail. He was committed to prison for a total of 14 weeks, and ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Gary Jobes, 35, of Rampton Hospital, Retford, attacked a man in Rampton Hospital. He was ordered to pay £75 compensation,

MOTORING

William Mitchell, 60, of Rayton Spur, Worksop, drove a motor vehicle on Clarence Road, after consuming so much alcohol that he had 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breathe, when the legal limit is 35. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.

MISCELLANEOUS

George Soar, 18, of Kent Close, Worksop, damaged an emergency door release and cupboard at New Roots Housing Project, Overend Road. He also assaulted and threatened to make more assaults to a woman in Worksop. He was discharged conditionally for 18 months, with compensation totalling £200.

Cameron Stevenson, 20, of Lancastrian Way, Worksop, damaged a wall, glasses and fixtures to values unknown belonging to The Ashley Public House, intending to destroy or damage such property. He was banned from the public house for 12 months, and a community order was made putting him under curfew for three months with electronic monitoring. He also used threatening and abusive behaviour with intent to cause unlawful violence. He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation, £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

David Battey, 45, of Norfolk Street, Worksop, caused harassment, alarm or distress using threatening or insulting behaviour. A community order was made, and he must pay compensation of £85.

Mark Clamp, 34, of Straight Mile, Retford, committed fraud in Mansfield by presenting a false cheque for £2,500 to be paid into a bank account belonging somebody else, wanting to make a gain. He was committed to prison for 16 weeks and ordered to pay a surcharge of £115.

THEFT

Matthew Morris, 47, of Sandy Lane, Worksop, stole curtains to the value of £49.99 from B&M Bargains. He was ordered to pay compensation of £49.99.

Jordan Shaw, 21, of no fixed address, stole five cans of deodorant from Superdrug, Worksop, to the value of £15.01 - breaking a suspended sentence imposed by Nottinghamshire Magistrates Court on December 12. He was committed to prison for 42 days with a £115 surcharge.