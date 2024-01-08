Worksop recruitment consultant who distributed “substantial” amounts of crack and heroin spared jail

A drug dealer who brought “substantial” amounts of crack and heroin into Chesterfield from Sheffield to “pay the rent” has been jailed, a court heard.

Connal Porter, 33, was caught with co-defendant, Mitchell Whitaker, 34, with drugs and cash after police spotted the pair in a hire car in March 2020.

Derby Crown Court heard both were involved in a “serious drug enterprise” called the Damo line, however Whitaker was “above Porter in the chain”.

On March 11, 2020, Whitaker and Porter were arrested when police stopped the green Seat they were travelling in at a car wash officers and smashed its windows.

Michell Whitaker was jailed for three years and four months.

During a strip search Porter was found to be hiding 26 wraps of heroin and 18 wraps of crack cocaine between his buttocks.

Prosecutor Sarah Slater told Derby Crown Court the wraps were being sold as £15-£30 deals.

The pair were both later found in possession of thousands in cash – Whitaker was holding £2,824, while Porter had £2,420.

Porter, of Folds Lane, Sheffield, and Whitaker, of Adalia walk, Worksop, both admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and crack.

Recruitment agent Porter, the court heard, had been praised by his employer as a “dedicated professional who surpasses targets”, the court heard.

Judge Jonathan Straw, jailing Whitaker for three years and four months, noted that he waited until just before his trial to plead guilty to the drugs charges.

He said: "This was a serious drug operation running substantial quantities of drugs between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

"You were trusted with the Damo line itself – the fact you were trusted with this indicates the level you were operating at.”

Suspending a two-year jail term for 18 months, the judge told Porter: "The past three years have provided you with an opportunity to show you are capable of rehabilitation and you have done just that.”

Porter was handed 240 hours of unpaid work.

Whitaker’s defence barrister said his earnings from the drug dealing was “destined to pay his rent”, adding: “He was not living the high life.

"Nearly four years ago he was making stupid decisions and got in a bit of a pickle.”