Worksop pub evacuated after boy racer crashed dad’s car into wall

A Worksop pub had to be evacuated when a boy racer crashed his dad's Golf GTI into the car park wall after downing five pints of lager, a court has heard.

Oskar Lysak was travelling at more than 50 mph and had failed to give way at a junction before he lost control at the Three-Legged Stool, on Raymoth Lane, at 10pm, on November 30.

Lynne Bickley, prosecuting, said customers had to leave the pub because there was a strong smell of gas and the car was written off.

A breath test showed he had 50 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The Three-Legged Stool, on Raymoth Lane, Worksop. (Picture: Google Earth.)

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Lysak deserved full credit for his plea but had “wasted 21 years of good character”.

“He had been out with friends,” he said. “He freely accepts he made an error of judgment.

“He is currently unemployed. His father will lend him the money to pay the court’s costs.

“He is very lucky to continue to have his father's support in light of what has happened.

"He is very ashamed. It is a lesson which I think has been well learned in this case.”

Lysak, aged 21, of Woodhouse Close, Rhodesia, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it before September.