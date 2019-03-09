Worksop police wage war on nuisance motorbikes- with drones

Are drones the answer to Worksop’s nuisance motorbike problem?

The Worksop Neighbourhood team have joined forces with a local drone training company in a bid to crackdown on nuisance off-road motorbikes.

In a test operation, SalusUAV provided the drones free of charge to enable officers to have ‘eyes in the sky’ while searching for offenders.

During the exercise they used the drones to search and quickly move onto the next location if there weren’t any nuisance bikers.

This process, which would normally take more than an hour of patrolling an area, took just ten minutes.

They were also able to locate an area of wood that was on fire and utilised the drone to direct officers who swiftly extinguished it.

The team conducted the event last Sunday (March 3) and were made up of the company’s drone pilot, six officers and four members of our the off-road motorbike team along with the force quad bike.

Nottinghamshire neighbourhood police sergeant, Kate Long, said: “The operation was a great success and has opened our eyes to how effectively we could work to combat rural crime by utilising this technology.

“It was great to work with SalusUAV and we’d like to thank the local company for offering up their services.

“Nuisance bikers need to be aware that we’re going to crack down on the issue any way we can and we’ll be looking to use drones in this way in the near future.”

