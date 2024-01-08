Worksop police community support officer recognised for her work at 10 Downing Street

A Worksop community police officer enjoyed a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity by visiting 10 Downing Street as part of an event to recognise community safety champions.

Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Suzanne Fox, who has been working in the Clowne and Barlborough area for almost 17 years, was nominated and accompanied by local MP Mark Fletcher.

Suzanne said: “I was shocked to get the invite, but once I’d checked it wasn’t a scam email, I felt so proud.

“My role has always been community-facing and I’ve tried to close the gap between the public and the police, creating a good rapport with hard-to-reach areas and being accepted as part of the community.

PCSO Fox with her husband and MP Mark Fletcher inside Downing Street.

“Over the past 17 years, I’ve gained a lot of knowledge, experience, and skills which I now use to help tutor new PCSOs as well as being a Police Cadet Leader at Chesterfield.”

During her service, Suzanne has had two commendations, been nominated for Derbyshire Constabulary’s PCSO of the Year and a British Association of Women in Policing Award.

Explaining why he nominated Suzanne, Mark Fletcher MP said: ‘’It was an absolute pleasure to be able to welcome PCSO Fox to Westminster and Downing Street. PCSO’s play such an important role in linking the police to the wider community.

“We have some wonderful officers across the Bolsover constituency, but Suzanne was nominated for going above and beyond – I’ve received nothing but praise and positive feedback from residents for her work locally.

“She is the very best of what Derbyshire Police has to offer and I could not be any prouder to have her serve in Clowne and Barlborough. On behalf of the local community thank you for all that you do.’’

The reception took place on Tuesday December 5, and Suzanne called it ‘a once in a lifetime’ experience.

She added: “Going to 10 Downing Street was just an incredible experience in itself, we went up the winding staircase looking at all the pictures of past Prime Ministers and were greeted by drinks and canapes.”