Worksop police chief vows to continue war on drugs after series of raids on known dealers

Inspector Hayley Crawford, district commander for Bassetlaw, has revealed that the force has carried out more than five warrants in the past month on known drug dealers – and has many more planned.

Last month it was revealed that spice, also known as mamba, had recently resurfaced on the streets in Worksop after a “large amount” of the psychoactive substance was seized from a property in Manton Dale.

An officer at the time stated that the force remained “committed” to getting the class-B off the streets, and making Worksop a “more pleasurable place to live and visit”.

Inspector Crawford said: “Myself and the neighbourhood and Reacher teams in Bassetlaw are continuing to work hard with the community, act on intelligence we receive, and continue to stop drug-related crime and the distribution of drugs happening in Bassetlaw.

“My officers are regularly carrying out enforcement activity. In the last month we have executed over five warrants targeting known drug dealers to get the substances off our streets and have more planned in the coming weeks and months.

“Whenever we do deal with anyone with drug and alcohol problems, we also work closely with partners to try and get those people any support they need if they want to get help.

“Tackling issues around drugs isn’t just about enforcement and conducting warrants – it’s also important to work with the community, talk to people and help them and this is something me and the officers throughout Bassetlaw feel strongly about and are committed to doing.”