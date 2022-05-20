Worksop pervert jailed for 26 years after ‘campaign of rape’ against underage girl

Trevor Hawker committed multiple sexual assaults against his first victim, when she was aged only seven, but the abuse went unprosecuted until his second victim came forward years later.

Hawker, aged 42, of Cheapside, Worksop, was convicted of ten counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape, at hearings in May 2021, and March this year.

Nottingham Crown Court heard his second victim was under the age of 13 and the rapes were preceded by sexual touching.

Trevor Hawker.

On Friday, Recorder Michael Auty QC told him he caused ‘severe psychological harm’ and would have presented ‘an ongoing danger had you not been detected.’

“It is obvious from that brief recital of the circumstances that there has to be a very considerable sentence of imprisonment imposed against you in this case,” he said.

Andrew Wesley, mitigating, said: “The fact that he has been caught means he is less likely to re-offend.”

He said that a career with the RAF was cut short when Hawker was injured in an accident during basic training and ‘he has tried to make the best of that since.’

Nottingham Crown Court.

The judge told Hawker: “Where there is a campaign of rape, then the starting point for the offences of rape alone is at least 20 years imprisonment.

"That has to be right in my judgment.

“Doing the best that I can, and trying to balance the tension that undoubtedly exists in this case, I have come to the conclusion that the least sentence I can impose is 26 years.

“Mr Wesley has persuaded me not to declare you dangerous in all the circumstances.”

He imposed a sexual harm prevention order without a limit and placed Hawker on the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

“The parole board are entitled to consider your release after you have served 13 years,” he told Hawker.