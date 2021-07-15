Worksop pensioner who only drinks low-alcohol beer caught drink driving

Harry Thompson's Mercedes was stopped on Turner Drive, Worksop, after he had been drinking in woods, on June 22, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

A breath test revealed he had 45 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Thompson, who represented himself, said: "Because of Covid I take the car out and walk around where there are no people.

Read the latest stories from Mansfield Magistrates Court.

"I am always being pushed off the pavement by prams and dog walkers.

"I don't know why I was over the limit. I don't drink wine or spirits. I only drink low-alcohol beer."

Thompson, 72, of Hillside Crescent, admitted drink driving at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was banned for 12 months but he was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent.