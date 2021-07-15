Worksop pensioner who only drinks low-alcohol beer caught drink driving
A Worksop pensioner was surprised to find himself over the limit because he only drinks low-alcohol beer, a court has heard.
Harry Thompson's Mercedes was stopped on Turner Drive, Worksop, after he had been drinking in woods, on June 22, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.
A breath test revealed he had 45 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.
Thompson, who represented himself, said: "Because of Covid I take the car out and walk around where there are no people.
"I am always being pushed off the pavement by prams and dog walkers.
"I don't know why I was over the limit. I don't drink wine or spirits. I only drink low-alcohol beer."
Thompson, 72, of Hillside Crescent, admitted drink driving at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.
He was banned for 12 months but he was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent.
He was fined £446, with a £45 surcharge and £85 costs.