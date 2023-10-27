Worksop parents urged to talk to children following spate of deliberate fires

Emergency services are asking parents to talk to their children about the dangers of starting fires deliberately, following a spate of fires being lit in Worksop.

Over the past two weeks, blue light services have been responding to a vast number of deliberate fires to bins, play parks and woodland areas, across Worksop.

Throughout September, fire crews attended 64 deliberate secondary fires in the same area, and with it being half term, we want to warn our communities of the dangers of setting these fires.

The warning comes after emergency services were called to Rainbow Park, Manton, where two 11-year-old boys were interviewed by the police about an arson attack which resulted in around £50,000 worth of damage. Police officers also arrested three suspects after being alerted to a car and being set on fire earlier this week.

Firefighter Mitchell at Worksop Fire Station said: “Deliberate fires are highly dangerous, putting both members of the public and emergency service workers at risk.

“Not only can it cause considerable damage to the environment, but it also takes us away from dealing with other emergencies.

“We are working closely with our partners to reduce the number of deliberate fires in our area, so if you see an increase in our attendance around Worksop, please don’t be alarmed.”

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Deliberate fires can have utterly devastating consequences and put not only those setting them at risk but innocent members of the public and our emergency service colleagues.

“I want to reassure my community that we’re doing everything we can to find those responsible for setting these fires and are working alongside our partners at the council and fire service.”

Councillor Lynne Schuller, Cabinet Member for Health and Wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Not only are these fires having an impact on our local community by damaging facilities like play parks, but they are also taking up the valuable time of our emergency services.

“There is also real potential for those involved to be injured.

"This can have a long-term negative effect on their lives and potential going well into the future.

"Our Community Safety Team will work with the Police and Fire Service to target the anti-social behaviour related to these incidents.”