Worksop overdose man assaulted paramedic and ran off with her defibrillator

A Worksop man who assaulted a female paramedic as she tried to revive him from a drug overdose woke up and ran off with her defibrillator, a court has heard.

Jonathan McGrath was found slumped and unresponsive over a wall outside an address on Carlton Road, after fears he wasn't breathing, on October 25, said Ben Payne, prosecuting.

While one paramedic fetched medication, the female paramedic began cutting his sleeve in preparation.

McGrath, aged 36, suddenly jumped up, shouting and swearing, and ran off with the defibrillator. The paramedic chased after him and he shouted threats before lunging to grab her neck or shoulders.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

She locked herself in the ambulance while McGrath shouted abuse, kicking and punching the doors as if trying to get in.

"Had he been able to get access she feared he would hurt her," said Mr Payne. “She was left shaken.”

McGrath was taken to King’s Mill Hospital to get checked but became irate at the handcuffs as he tried to stand up, shouting and swearing. During a struggle he kneed one officer in the shin.

The court heard he has 39 previous convictions for 64 previous convictions, but only one, from 2008, for violence.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said McGrath had gone two days without his usual methadone prescription and took a “significant quantity” of tranquilliser tablets from a friend before passing out.

“He has no memory of the incident and his previous convictions are unsurprising for someone who has been addicted to heroin since he was 15,” Mr Stocks said.

“The behaviour was out of character for him. What occurred was a direct result of the tranquillisers. He was shocked and disgusted when he was told about his behaviour. He has expressed regret and remorse.

“He is now clean and sober of illicit drugs. He has taken significant steps to address issues that gave rise to these offences.”

McGrath, aged 36, of Carlton Road, Worksop, admitted making threats and two counts of assaulting emergency workers, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on November 26.

Sentencing was due to take place on December 17 but had to be adjourned because he wasn’t in a fit state.

He received an 18-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work. He must pay £150 compensation.