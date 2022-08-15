Danny Wilson, of Plantation Hill, has been banned from the town centre for two years following persistent breaches of the Worksop town centre Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

The ban comes after Bassetlaw District Council successfully applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) against Wilson. He is now banned from the town centre until July 28, 2024.

Wilson has previously been made subject of a four year CBO in May 2016.

Mansfield Magistrates Court heard how Wilson breached the Worksop PSPO on eight occasions dating back to October last year to February of this year.

This included using offensive language, consuming alcohol in prohibited areas, refusing to surrender alcohol to a police officer, and using abusive language towards staff at the Worksop interchange.

The court also heard evidence about the impact of Wilson’s behaviour on market traders in the town centre and from the police on the impact of being called out to deal with his behaviour.

A shop owner also gave a statement about how Wilson’s behaviour was impacting upon their trade.

The order means Wilson risks a potential prison sentence if he breaks the conditions. The terms of the order state Wilson must not:

- Enter a prescribed area within Worksop town centre

- Act or incite others to act in an anti-social manner

- Consume alcohol in a public place, other than licensed premises

- Display behaviours attributed to being under the influence of an illegal substance

- Congregate in a group of people and act in a manner causing or likely to cause any person to fear for their safety

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “I am pleased that the Court have awarded a Criminal Behaviour Order against Danny Wilson and that he is now barred from the town centre for the next two years.

“We know the effect his behaviour has been having on residents and visitors to the town and we know that people want us to take action.

“His presence and behaviour in Worksop often acts as a catalyst for others and this is an important step in breaking those links.