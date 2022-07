Worksop Murder: Two charged with murder after pensioner's body found at Clumber Park

The 85-year-old victim’s body was found in Limetree Avenue, Worksop, in the grounds of Clumber Park at around 9am on Sunday, July 24.

Officers were called to the area after receiving reports that a man’s body had been found at the side of the road.

Luke Roe, aged 33, of Potter Street, Worksop, and Matthew Roe, aged 24, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, have both been charged with murder and fraud by false representation.

A number of police vans have been on Potter Street and Watson Road after the body of an 85-year old man was found on Sunday morning near Worksop.

Luke Roe has also been charged with criminal damage and Matthew Roe with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Kevin Roe, aged 60, and Abbie Dixon, aged 27, both of Watson Road, Worksop, have been charged with assisting an offender.

All have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, July 28, 2022).

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have now charged four people in connection with this incident.

“I want to thank all of the police officers and staff for their hard work and dedication in carrying out a thorough investigation.

“Our thoughts are with all of those who may have known the victim at this incredibly sad time.

“I want to once again reassure the community that while we do not believe there to be any wider risk to public safety, there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area.

“Enquiries into what happened are ongoing, so I want to again ask for anyone who has any information, or heard or saw anything suspicious to get in touch with us.”