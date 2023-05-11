Worksop murder trial brother didn't know 85-year-old victim was a sex offender

Matthew and Luke Roe deny murdering Henry Thwaites, on July 23 last year, and hiding his body under a metal fence by the Welbeck Estate, where it was found by a passing motorist the next morning.

Matthew, aged 25, told Nottingham Crown Court he was not aware Mr Thwaites had 16 previous convictions for sex offences, including gross indecency, and said: “I knew he was gay. It didn’t bother me.”

He described drinking all day in Worksop before travelling to Mansfield, with Mr Thwaites and his brother, at 10.30pm.

Lime Tree Avenue, where Mr Thwaites' body was discovered.

Mr Thwaites, a friend of their mother’s, planned to buy a car and give them his “slightly broken-down” Fiat Punto.

Matthew said he was “along for the ride” and lay on the back seat with a bottle of whisky, while Luke guided Mr Thwaites.

His defence counsel claim he was lying in the back when Mr Thwaites first bled in the front seat.

And they say that he remained there while his brother continued the attack outside the Fiat.

Traces of Mr Thwaites’s blood were found on the brothers’ trainers, and items of clothing.

Blood pattern expert Andrew Davidson told the court it was “possible” some blood could have been deposited on Matthew’s shoes by a bloodstained Luke, if he remained in the car.

However, Mr Davidson finished his evidence by saying: “I consider the appearance, amount and location of the blood provides very strong support for the view Matthew Roe was involved in the attack on Mr Thwaites.”

The court heard he was asked to consider different scenarios when evaluating the forensic evidence to determine how likely they were.

John Cammegh, prosecuting, said marks on Luke’s hands, later seen on CCTV, were blood.

The court heard the brothers later travelled to Abby Dixon’s address, on Watson Road, Worksop, where it is alleged she helped them dispose of clothes in a garden incinerator. She denies two counts of assisting an offender.

A pathologist previously said Mr Thwaites was rendered unconscious very quickly by repeated blows to the head, but his death was not instantaneous.

Luke, aged 34, of Potter Street, Worksop, and Matthew, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, also deny four charges of fraud. They are alleged to have tried to use his bank card after his death.