Police have launched a murder inquiry after the body of an 85-year-old man was found on the road side of Limetree Avenue near Clumber Park at around 9am on Sunday, July 24.

The victim remains unnamed but it has been speculated that he was a Worksop resident.

Emergency services responded immediately to the scene and four people were arrested the same day following enquiries.

A number of police vans have been on Potter Street and Watson Road after the body of an 85-year old man was found on Sunday morning near Worksop.

Two men, aged 33 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 60-year-old man and 27-year-old woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in custody as enquiries continue.

A number of police vans remain on Potter Street today (July 27).

In an earlier statement, an officer stated the force ‘do not believe there is any wider risk to public safety’ and that there will be an increased police presence in the area while they carry out investigations.

One Potter Street resident has stated officers from Nottinghamshire Police and South Yorkshire Police have been speaking to residents as they make enquiries and gain CCTV footage.

Detective Inspector Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are now urging anyone who may have heard something, saw anything suspicious, or has any information to come forward and speak to an officer as any information, no matter how small, may be of a great help to our investigation.”