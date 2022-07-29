Worksop murder latest: Four remanded into custody after body of 85-year-old found at Clumber Park

The body of 85-year-old Henry Thwaites was discovered on Limetree Avenue – in the grounds of Clumber Park – at the weekend.

Police later swooped on addresses around worksop and four people were subsequently arrested and charged.

Luke Roe, 33, of Potter Street, Worksop, and Matthew Roe, 24, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, are jointly charged with Mr Thwaites’ murder.

Nottingham Crown Court, where all four defendants appeared

They are both also jointly charged with using his bank card and damaging a vehicle.

Meanwhile, Kevin Roe, 60, whose address was listed in court records as Riddell Avenue, Langold, and Abbey Dixon, 27, of Watson Road, Worksop, are both jointly charged with assisting an offender by allegedly burning clothing belonging to Luke Roe.

All four appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where their case was sent on to Nottingham Crown Court.

Today they appeared before Judge Stuart Rafferty, where they were all remanded into custody.

They are next due to appear before the court on Friday, August for a plea and trial preparation hearing.