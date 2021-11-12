Worksop murder investigation: Man charged over death of grandmother
A man has been charged over the death of a much-loved grandmother in Worksop.
Pauline Quinn, aged 73, was found by paramedics on Tuesday night following concerns that she could not be contacted.
Emergency services attended a property in Rayton Spur in Kilton at 10.35pm and sadly Pauline was pronounced dead a short time later.
Lawrence Bierton, aged 61, of Rayton Spur, has been charged with murder and robbery.
He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday November 13.
A 43-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
In a statement, Pauline’s family said the whole family is in shock over her death.
Officers continue their investigation, and Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, from Nottinghamshire Police, said specialist officers will continue to work with Pauline’s family.
He added: “A man has now been charged in connection with this tragic incident and we continue our work to understand the circumstances and the exact sequence of events in the moments leading up to this.
“Officers will continue to be in the area to speak to the local community, conduct enquiries and offer reassurance."