Emergency services attended a property in Rayton Spur in Kilton at 10.35pm and sadly Pauline was pronounced dead a short time later.

Lawrence Bierton, aged 61, of Rayton Spur, has been charged with murder and robbery.

Flowers left outside the scene in Rayton Spur, in Kilton, Worksop.

He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday November 13.

A 43-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In a statement, Pauline’s family said the whole family is in shock over her death.

Officers continue their investigation, and Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, from Nottinghamshire Police, said specialist officers will continue to work with Pauline’s family.

Tributes have been paid to Pauline Quinn.

He added: “A man has now been charged in connection with this tragic incident and we continue our work to understand the circumstances and the exact sequence of events in the moments leading up to this.