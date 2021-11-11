Paramedics attended the property but the woman, named locally as Pauline Quinn, was sadly pronounced dead.

Police believe she had been assaulted.

Police at the scene in Worksop. Robyn Wilson / SWNS

Nottinghamshire Police said a 61-year-old man, held on suspicion of murder, and a 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were stopped on Wednesday morning in Barnsley.

They remain in custody this morning.

Shocked neighbours described Pauline as “such a friendly person” who would always say hello.

Councillors from Bassetlaw District Council will be in the local area this morning (November 11) to provide support to residents.

Councillor Deborah Merryweather, who represents Worksop East, said: “We went to the scene yesterday with flowers and we’re going out today to speak to local residents in the hope of reducing any fears and offering any assistance where we can.

“I’m so sorry for the family. It’s just horrible, I can’t believe it’s happened.

“It’s a lovely area to live in. You don’t expect something like this on your own doorstep, do you?”

Anyone with information should call Notts Police on 101 quoting incident 844 of November 9 2021.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.