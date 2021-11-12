Paramedics attended the property but the woman, named locally as Pauline Quinn, was sadly pronounced dead.

Police believe she had been assaulted.

Police at the scene in Worksop on Tuesday (November 10) after a 72-year-old woman was found dead at her home after being assaulted. Credit: Robyn Wilson / SWNS

Nottinghamshire Police said a 61-year-old man, held on suspicion of murder, and a 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were stopped on Wednesday morning in Barnsley.

They remain in custody this morning.

Shocked neighbours described Pauline as “such a friendly person” who would always say hello.

Cllr Simon Greaves, Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, said: “This week’s events have sent shockwaves through this small community and our thoughts and condolences are with the lady who has sadly lost her life, as well as her family.

“This is ordinarily a very quiet and crime free part of our town, which makes a rare occurrence like this even more difficult to comprehend.

“I would like to praise Nottinghamshire Police for their swift actions which mean that they already have suspects in custody, which I am sure will reassure residents.

“However, as part of the ongoing investigations I would urge anyone who has any information about this crime to come forward and speak with officers.

“Ward Councillors for Bracebridge have also expressed their shock and disbelief and will be providing residents with support and reassurance should they need it.”

Letters have been put out to local residents with contact details of their ward members who can be contacted for any reassurance or if they need to talk to somebody in confidence.

Bassetlaw MP, Brendan Clarke-Smith, said: “The whole community is devastated by this tragedy and I have been speaking to the Police, concerned constituents and others regarding the situation.

“I would ask people to please bear in mind that this is an ongoing criminal investigation and therefore not to speculate, including on social media, however I would encourage anybody who feels they have any information to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should call Notts Police on 101 quoting incident 844 of November 9 2021.