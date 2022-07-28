Worksop Murder - 85-year-old-victim whose body was found at Clumber Park is named

Luke Roe, 33, of Potter Street, Worksop, and Matthew Roe, 24, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, were due to appear before magistrates today jointly charged with murder.

They are both also jointly charged with using Mr Thwaites bank card and damaging a vehicle.

Meanwhile, Kevin Roe, 60, whose address was listed in court records as Riddell Avenue, Langold, and Abbey Dixon, 27, of Watson Road, Worksop, are both jointly charged with assisting an offender by allegedly burning clothing belonging to Luke Roe.

Clumber Park, where Mr Thwaites' body was discovered