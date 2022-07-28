Worksop Murder - 85-year-old-victim whose body was found at Clumber Park is named

The 85-year-old man whose body was found in the grounds on Clumber Park at the weekend has been identified in court records as Henry Thwaites.

Thursday, 28th July 2022, 6:47 pm

Luke Roe, 33, of Potter Street, Worksop, and Matthew Roe, 24, of Franklin Road, Jacksdale, were due to appear before magistrates today jointly charged with murder.

They are both also jointly charged with using Mr Thwaites bank card and damaging a vehicle.

Meanwhile, Kevin Roe, 60, whose address was listed in court records as Riddell Avenue, Langold, and Abbey Dixon, 27, of Watson Road, Worksop, are both jointly charged with assisting an offender by allegedly burning clothing belonging to Luke Roe.

We’ll have more details tomorrow.

