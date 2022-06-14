Worksop mum subdued with pepper spray when she fought with police officers

Jannah Krol followed the man into the Go Local shop, on Bawtry Road, Harworth, calling him a 'paedo' and saying 'he s**** nine-year-olds' on May 22, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

When he began filming her on his mobile phone, she knocked it out of his hand and called him a 'nonce-paedo.'

Police went to her address later the same day. As she was being arrested, she tried to run off, and was chased and caught.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

As Krol was being escorted to the police vehicle, she kicked out backwards, hitting a female police officer in the groin and thigh area, which caused bruising.

"She continued to be aggressive and struggle," Mr Conboy said. "Police had to deploy Pava spray to bring her under control."

The court heard she has a previous conviction for battery and assaulting a police officer from January last year, when she received a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, as well as rehabilitation days.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Krol, a mother-of-two, is not heavily convicted but she has relevant previous convictions.

She said Krol had read allegations about her victim on Facebook which had ‘created a frenzy with people calling for blood’.

"That is why she reacted in the way she did,” Ms Seeley said. “She knows that what she did wasn’t appropriate.”

The court heard that Krol, a mental health support worker who hopes to become a nurse, had celebrated her birthday the night before and had a lot to drink.

Ms Seeley said the defendant isn’t an alcoholic, but admitted having issues with alcohol in the past which she has tackled.

Body-worn camera footage of her arrest showed her crying and begging not to be arrested.

Krol, 25, of Lanchester Gardens, Worksop, admitted using threatening words and assaulting an emergency worker, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.