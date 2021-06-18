Worksop mum boozed for 11 hours before kicking out at police

Tallulah Callodine turned up at the address to collect her three-year-old daughter, at 10pm, on May 27, said prosecutor Becky Allsop, but the police were called.

Officers heard a woman screaming as they approached and Callodine ended up being shoved on to a sofa as she tried to leave the living room.

She kicked out behind her as handcuffs were applied and struck an officer's leg, repeating the move when a second officer tried to put her in leg restraints.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

When she was interviewed, she said she had attended a funeral that day and had been drinking since 9am.

The court heard Callodine was on a community order, imposed in March, for a racially aggravated assault in a Worksop takeaway she was barred from.

Pamela Coxon, mitigating, said: “She was heavily under the influence of alcohol. She didn’t set out to injure the officers. She recognises she was behaving inappropriately.

“She has no doubt she is struggling with bereavement issues. At the time her antidepressant medication had just been changed.

“It's clearly behaviour that only raises its head when she is in drink.”

Callodine, 26, of Stubbing Lane, Worksop, admitted two counts of assaulting emergency workers by beating, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

A new community order was imposed for 18 months, with ten rehabilitation days and 50 hours of unpaid work.

She was ordered to pay £50 compensation to each officer, with £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.