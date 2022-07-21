Worksop ‘menace’ trespassed on train tracks and drunkenly tried to flag down cars

Officers found an injured Bartosz Grolewski on the ground and repeating the same swear word, after he was assaulted on Sandy Lane, on Monday, April 18.

Prosecutor Ghazala Mumtaz said the 32-year-old was taken to Bassetlaw General Hospital where he continued to behave 'erratically' and threw two chairs across a room.

He stole a £3.99 bottle of alcohol from the Post Office in Rhodesia, at 9.50am on April 26, after tussling with a member of staff.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Later the same day Grolewski stole a £4.99 bottle of Frosty Jack cider from a Sandy Lane store, and brandished a stick when he was followed.

He was later arrested after hitting things with the stick and frightening customers at Asda.

Officers found him unconscious on Claylands Avenue, at 5.30pm, on April 30, and an ambulance was called. He approached an officer, singing and shouting, before falling over and vomiting. He staggered across the road and tried to flag down passing cars before he was arrested.

Officers tried to stop him flailing his arms around and making contact with passing vehicles on Sandy Lane, on May 27.

He was taken to hospital because his leg was cut, but he became aggressive and had to be restrained.

He was arrested after crossing the tracks and sitting on the platform with his legs dangling down at Mansfield train station, at 2.10pm, on May 28.

The court heard he has six previous convictions for 16 offences.

A probation officer said that since mid-February Grolewski has been living with a friend in a camper van, parked in a scrap-metal yard, and hasn’t seen his children since November 2020.

"He is looking for work but I don't think that has been his main priority," he said. “He has struggled with amphetamine use in the past. He does want help with his drinking.”

Grolewski, of no fixed abode, admitted three counts of making threats, two of theft, two of drunken disorder, trespass and breaching a suspended sentence, at earlier hearings.