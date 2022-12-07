Worksop men appear in court following street altercation involving weapons

Officers arrived on scene within minutes after responding to reports of two vans ramming into each other and men allegedly in possession of weapons during a disturbance in Edinburgh Walk, Worksop, at around 4pm on November 4.

Following extensive inquiries, warrants were executed at two addresses on Friday, December 2, by Nottinghamshire Police Tactical Support Group officers.

Weapons including a gas-powered pistol, knives and hammers were seized and two men were arrested in connection with the joint investigation involving the force’s Tactical Support Group and Intelligence department.

Two men have appeared in court

Ryan Wilson, aged 28, and Darryl Wilson, aged 32, both of Edinburgh Walk, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, December 3.

Ryan Wilson is charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and one count of violent disorder.

Darryl Wilson is charged with two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and one count of violent disorder.

They were both released on conditional bail and are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on January 6.

Investigator Sarah Shaw, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We treat all reports of weapon-enabled crime and violence with the utmost seriousness. Violent behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated on our streets.”

