Worksop man’s festive drink ended in violence against pub stranger and cop

Timothy Speed and a sub-contractor went for one drink, which developed into several, and they visited a number of pubs in Worksop before ending up at the Cannon, on Carlton Road, on December 23.

Prosecutor Faith Rowan described how Speed, aged 39, hit the man for no reason and after the police were called, he spat at an officer on Raymoth Lane.

Probation officer Greta Percival said: "His first recollection was of being in the back of the police car.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

"He didn't recall spitting at the police officer and was remorseful about what happened."

She told magistrates he has recently gone back to the GP after coming off antidepressant medication and supports his family by working ‘very long hours’ in his own home improvement business.

Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said Speed was suffering from mental health issues at the time.

And although he has convictions for violence on his record he has stayed out of trouble for a very long time.

Speed, of Belgravia Court, Worksop, admitted assault by beating and assaulting an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and five rehabilitation days.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation to the man he assaulted and £100 to the officer.

He was also ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.