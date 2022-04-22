Worksop man wielded wooden plank in town centre

Richard Bradford was spotted by CCTV operators after reports of a disturbance on Eastgate, at 3.30am, on January 9, said prosecutor Emma Cornell.

"They saw the defendant waving a plank of wood and running up and down the street," she said.

"He gestured with the plank but didn't strike anyone with it."

Eastgate, Worksop.

Bradford, aged 45, fled to a nearby car park, and when officers told him to put the plank down, he threw it at them.

When he was interviewed, he said that a group of men had insulted his daughter and that was why he was swinging the plank around.

He accepted that members of the public would be alarmed, Ms Cornell added.

Pamela Coxon, mitigating, asked for a pre-sentence report was prepared.

Bradford, of Edinburgh Road, Worksop, entered a guilty plea to using threatening and abusive words with intent to cause fear of violence at the first opportunity, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

The case was adjourned until May 12 for probation to prepare a report.