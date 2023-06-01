Worksop man who’s ‘his own worst enemy’ gets six-month chance to change life

Nottingham Crown Court.

Ryan Adams stole £9 of lager from a One Stop Shop in Worksop on July 28 and left a different branch without paying for £45 of groceries a few days later, said Tom Heath, prosecuting.

He also stole dishwasher and detergent tablets from B&M Bargains, Nottingham Crown Court heard on Thursday.

The thefts put him in breach of a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years, imposed on July 1, 2022, for burglary, affray and shoplifting.

Mr Heath said he has 38 previous convictions for 88 offences, 38 of which are for theft and like offences.

Errol Ballentyne, mitigating, said Adams, aged 35, has had psychiatric assistance to find out why he has been in prison so many times.

He said a misdiagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) led to problems and delays.

“He has an undisclosed personality disorder which they have now been able to properly medicate,” said Mr Ballentyne.

“He has settled down in custody and obtained a job as a reception orderly helping vulnerable prisoners. His position has improved dramatically.”

On Thursday, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told him: “For far too long you have been your own worst enemy.

"I am glad to hear at last your mental health difficulty has been diagnosed and you are receiving proper treatment for it.

“In one sense the delay in sentencing this case has done you no harm at all. Many things in your life have changed. You are still in a state of high anxiety and no one knows how you will respond when you are released.”

To give Wilson extra support the judge deferred sentence for six months.

"This will put you on trust so you know you still have a goal to aim for,” he said: to keep out of trouble, cooperate fully with the drug and alcohol programmes on the suspended sentence and find accommodation.