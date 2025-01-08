Worksop man who told 13-year-old he wanted to kiss her ‘all over’ was really talking to police decoy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Worksop man who told what he thought was a 13-year-old girl "I would love to kiss you all over" was really talking to a police decoy, a court has heard.

Matthew Wilkins first made contact with the girl on the Snapchat platform on April 15 last year, said prosecutor Andrew Conboy.

He told her he was from Nottingham and travelled around the country before asking to "kiss her on her hips, thighs, chest and all over her body."

He told her he wanted her to "sit on my lap and kiss you for hours."

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Wilkins suggested they shower together and said he “would love to do more with her,” the court heard.

He also sent the girl an image of a hotel room with the words, "Space for you x".

Wilkins made no comment when he was interviewed by police on August 22.

Helen Newman, mitigating, said Wilkins, of previous good character, deserved credit for his early guilty plea.

He didn't ask the girl for a sexual image, she said, and, although he asked her to show him her body, he also added, "I didn't mean naked."

Wilkins, aged 36, formerly of Bramling Cross Mews, Worksop, and now of Acord Drive, Whitby. Ellesmere Port, admitted sexual communications with a child when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The case was originally set to be dealt with by magistrates but the probation service said the offence was too serious.

Wilkins was given conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court and the case was committed for sentence on February 4.