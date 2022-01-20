Worksop man who stole chocolate to feed himself risked prison

Gary Widdowson, aged 36, targeted the same branch of Farmfoods, on Memorial Avenue, Worksop, on November 27, and December 5 and 6, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Andrew Conboy, prosecuting, said the thefts put him in breach of a 16-week jail term, suspended for two years, imposed for drugs offences at Nottingham Crown Court, in August, 2021.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said: “I would respectfully submit these matters can be dealt with quite properly today.

“Although he has a long record for drugs offences, he has not been convicted of a theft since 2000 and has had no convictions for three years previously.

“He is demonstrably able to keep himself out of trouble. When shown the incidents on CCTV. he said he was off his head at the time.

“He was struggling with his mental health.

“He is being evicted from his current address with his pregnant partner.”

Mr Higginbotham said Widdowson deserved credit for entering an early guilty plea and was remorseful,

He said that Widdowson was a habitual drug user, but since his partner became pregnant he has been getting support for substance misuse.

Magistrates agreed not to send Widdowson, of Vicar's Walk, Worksop, back to the Crown Court so the sentence could be activated.