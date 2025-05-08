Worksop man went on drunken crime spree after partner kicked him out of their home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Worksop man who went on a drunken crime spree after his partner kicked him out of the house and he started living in her shed has turned over a new leaf, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Button used a stone to smash the window of a Vauxhall Corsa on Grafton Street, on October 18, but was spotted by a neighbour who saw him trying to interfere with the steering column's plastic case.

When Button was asked what he was doing he claimed he'd paid £700 for the car, but the Corsa's owner restrained him until police arrived and found him in possession of drill bits, allen keys and a screwdriver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police officer found him asleep in the shed on March 17, but when he awoke he became argumentative and shouted for the officer to leave.

Nottingham Crown Court

Button slammed the outhouse door shut on the ring and middle fingers of the officer's left hand.

He later kicked an officer’s leg when he was taken to hospital with dried blood on his head.

He also stole £30 xbox controller and three bottles of lager from B&M Bargains on August 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was searched by police on September 6, a black-handled knife was found in his sock.

Benn Robinson, mitigating, said Button, a father-of-two, had been signed off from work because of depression.

"Over and above his mental health he is dogged by alcohol,” he said. “He and his partner weren't getting along.

"He was street homeless at the time. Hence the knife in his sock and the desperate shop thefts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The penny dropped when his children started to distance themselves from him. Social services say things are tickety-boo at home now.”

He has stopped drinking and re-established his relationships, added Mr Robinson.

Button, aged 27, of Queen Elizabeth Crescent, Worksop, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a knife, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft, and breaching a court order at previous hearings.

On Wednesday, Judge Tina Dempster sentenced him to 12 months, suspended for two years, with a 26-day programme, 20 rehabilitation days and a 120-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.