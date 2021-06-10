Worksop man tried to flee cops by speeding past kids on narrow lane

Officers saw that Ainsley Grant was driving without a licence or insurance when they spotted him driving a car on Gateford Road, at 7.45am, on April 27, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

He accelerated away and as he turned on to Valley Road caused an oncoming car to brake sharply.

Police officers saw plumes of dust rise from his tyres as he drove along a narrow lane at high speed and children had to move out of the way, Mr Pietryka said.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He reached speeds of 60mph in a 30mph zone on Carlton Road and the pursuit had to be called off as it was deemed to be too dangerous to continue.

Grant was arrested later the same day. When he was interviewed he admitted that he only had a provisional licence and apologised for his actions.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said Grant, of previous good character, entered a timely guilty plea.

But she said the guidelines were clear and the magistrates should send the case to the crown court.

Grant, 25, of Samian Close, Worksop, admitted driving dangerously, without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Magistrates imposed an interim driving ban, but ruled their powers of sentence were insufficient.

A pre-sentence report was ordered and Grant was given bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on July 1.