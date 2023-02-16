Worksop man tried to blame someone else for kicking his partner unconscious

Marcin Piatek challenged his partner when she returned home and called her names, before dragging her on to the bed and punching her in the face and head, on September 4 last year.

Judge Julie Warburton told him: “She struggled against you and tried to leave the room but you grabbed her by the hair, and punched and kicked her repeatedly while she was on the floor, until she lost consciousness.”

When his victim came to she left the house but Piatek followed and shouted abuse, grabbing and twisting her arms.

Nottingham Crown Court.

On Thursday, Nottingham Crown Court heard she fled to a nearby friend's house and called the police. She was left with visible injuries, including lumps and bumps.

“Incomprehensibly to me you have continued to deny this offence and lay the blame at her door and claim that someone else caused those injuries,” the judge told him.

“Your account was completely rejected at the lower court. You are 37 years old and it's time you took responsibiity for your actions.”

She said he has spent almost six months in custody on remand, serving the equivalent of a 12-month sentence.

“I am told you found prison difficult and lost a considerable amount of weight, and you were emotional in conference with your barrister,” Judge Warburton told him.

“You have finally accepted you have a serious problem with alcohol which often results in you drinking a full bottle of vodka until you pass out.”

She said the assault ‘plainly passed the custody threshold’ and attracts a sentence of up to 18 months.

But she said the risk he poses will be reduced if he is made subject to an order proposed by the probation service.

“Otherwise your attitude to partners and alcohol would remain unaddressed,” she said. “There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation having regard to your background.”

Piatek, formerly of Elms Road, Worksop, received an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

