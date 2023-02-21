Worksop man took to shoplifting after losing prescription to help him kick drugs

Gavin Rogerson was stopped after police saw him running out of Sainsbury's on February 2, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Sharioz Ahmed, prosecuting, said that when he was asked what was in his bag, Rogerson, aged 36, said he'd bought four packets of chicken from Iceland, but the packaging was from Sainsbury's.

Officers confirmed he had stolen the chicken, as well as a number of air fresheners from Wilko, earlier on the same day.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

The court heard he has previous convictions for theft and, at the time, was on a community order imposed in December.

Rogerson, of Potter Street, Worksop, admitted both thefts.

Pari Seeley, mitigating, said Rogers is complying with the order and is engaging with a substance abuse organisation.

“He is motivated to change,” she said. “He had lost his prescription. He is doing his best to kick his substance misuse habit.

“I would implore you to let him continue on his order so he can address the root cause of his offending.”

Sentencing, magistrates told him: “We didn't want to see you at this moment. You shouldn't be thieving, you should be on your order and carrying out the requirements.”