Worksop man took “fighting knife” into court for speeding offence

Karoly Pum told security guards he had the Karambit lock knife in his backpack when he arrived at the court, on February 2, said prosecutor Sanjay Jerath.

He was arrested and told police "he used it for survival in nature, for situations like attacks from animals and for martial arts."

Frank Sheeran, mitigating, said Pum entered the court as a man of previous good character and "when he saw the signs that said you can't have X, Y or Z," he immediately advised staff.

Nottingham Magistrates Court

"He realised he was wearing the same backpack he wore the last time he went into the wilderness," he said.

"He uses it to sharpen sticks and once used it to remove something from his leg when he was injured."

Mr Sheeran said Pum came from Hungary 11 years ago and was self-employed until he suffered a serious motorbike injury in 2020. He has now applied and landed a new job.

"He has no previous convictions,” he said. "He is not the sort of person who would commit a crime.

"He understands his wrongdoing. He has to double check and triple check his belongings before he walks out of the door."

Pum, 39, of Gladstone Street, Worksop, admitted possession of a blade when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Magistrates imposed a four month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered him to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.