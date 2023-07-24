News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Worksop man to face court after cash, knife and balaclava uncovered

A Worksop man is due before court after police recovered a lock-knife during a search of a car.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 24th Jul 2023, 08:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 08:36 BST

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife team took action after spotting a car making off at speed while on patrol in Bassetlaw.

A search followed and the vehicle was stopped on Scooby Road, Bircotes, at about 7.15pm that evening, July 18.

A small lock knife, balaclava, gardening gloves, and cash were found during a search of the car.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)
Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)
Most Popular

Ryan Millington, aged 29, of Kingston Road, Worksop, has since been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

He has been released on bail to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

A further 49-year-old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle, drug-driving, and driving without reasonable consideration to other users.

He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Read More
Police urge residents to say no to cold callers after spate of incidents includi...

Sergeant Jonny Groves, of the knife crime team, said: “We are regularly carrying out patrols like this and will always act when we think we’ve spotted anything suspicious to investigate.

“We refused to give up on finding this vehicle and have now charged a man in relation to the incident who will next face magistrates in court.

“Keeping people safe and taking weapons off our streets remains a key priority for us and we will always act to prevent knife crime.”