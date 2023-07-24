Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife team took action after spotting a car making off at speed while on patrol in Bassetlaw.

A search followed and the vehicle was stopped on Scooby Road, Bircotes, at about 7.15pm that evening, July 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A small lock knife, balaclava, gardening gloves, and cash were found during a search of the car.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court, on Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre. (Photo by: Mansfield Chad/nationalworld.com)

Ryan Millington, aged 29, of Kingston Road, Worksop, has since been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

He has been released on bail to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on October 18.

A further 49-year-old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle, drug-driving, and driving without reasonable consideration to other users.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Sergeant Jonny Groves, of the knife crime team, said: “We are regularly carrying out patrols like this and will always act when we think we’ve spotted anything suspicious to investigate.

“We refused to give up on finding this vehicle and have now charged a man in relation to the incident who will next face magistrates in court.