News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK

Worksop man threatened to ‘drop’ his mum and did his best to get himself arrested

A Worksop man who hurled abuse at his mother and threatened to "drop her" when she refused to let him into her house in the early hours did “everything in his power to get himself arrested”, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 24th May 2023, 15:37 BST- 1 min read

Robert Button began banging on her front door and police found him in the back garden, claiming he had been kicked out by his partner, at 1am, on May 5,.

Officers spent 20 minutes trying to get him to leave, but Button said he would be getting into his mum’s house "no matter what”, said prosecutor Lynette Holland.

He was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace. But in the police car he began headbutting the window and threatened to kick officers.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

He had to be detained on the floor for his own safety.

When his mum came outside, he began shouting: “I'll break all the windows in your house you fat f****** ugly b******. I'm going to f****** drop her, watch.”

Earlier his mother told him he needed to get help, and said he is a drug addict who had stolen from her.

The court heard he has four previous convictions between 1998 and 2007.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Button wanted to stay at his mother's house and instead she called the police.

“He has done everything in his power to get himself arrested,” he said. “He was kept in the cells overnight. I was amazed his last conviction was in 2007.”

Button, 42, of Gateford Road, admitted making threats when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Read More
Bassetlaw man knocked victim out with first blow and continued to beat him