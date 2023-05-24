Worksop man threatened to ‘drop’ his mum and did his best to get himself arrested

Robert Button began banging on her front door and police found him in the back garden, claiming he had been kicked out by his partner, at 1am, on May 5,.

Officers spent 20 minutes trying to get him to leave, but Button said he would be getting into his mum’s house "no matter what”, said prosecutor Lynette Holland.

He was arrested to prevent a breach of the peace. But in the police car he began headbutting the window and threatened to kick officers.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He had to be detained on the floor for his own safety.

When his mum came outside, he began shouting: “I'll break all the windows in your house you fat f****** ugly b******. I'm going to f****** drop her, watch.”

Earlier his mother told him he needed to get help, and said he is a drug addict who had stolen from her.

The court heard he has four previous convictions between 1998 and 2007.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Button wanted to stay at his mother's house and instead she called the police.

“He has done everything in his power to get himself arrested,” he said. “He was kept in the cells overnight. I was amazed his last conviction was in 2007.”

Button, 42, of Gateford Road, admitted making threats when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.