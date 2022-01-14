Adrian White took the keys for a Vauxhall Corsa from a table in the Manton Sports Club, on Retford Road, on December 5, said prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw

He hit another vehicle on Hardwick Road East causing "extensive damage" and partially blocking the road.

A breath test revealed he had 59 mcgs of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said White deserved full credit for his guilty plea and has no previous convictions.

"On this day in question he can't really explain his actions other than he made a very, very silly decision while under the influence of alcohol.

"The car belonged to his boss at the time."

"He has absolutely stopped drinking alcohol," Ms Pidcock said. "This is not a position he wants to be in in the future. There are no underlying alcohol issues.

"This is a one-off mistake from which he's learned his lesson."

White, 29, of Radford Street, Worksop, admitted drink driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and aggravated vehicle taking when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He received a 12 month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 16 months but a rehabilitation course for drink drivers will reduce the ban by four months if he completes it before November 2022.