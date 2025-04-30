Worksop man stole TV set through open window in ‘moment of madness’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worksop man who stole a 44-inch television through an open window "in a moment of madness" is unlikely to return to crime, a court has heard.

James Neeve and two other accomplices were captured on CCTV as they took the set after midnight on January 25, said Michael Little, prosecuting.

Neeve’s victim said he kept the windows open for health reasons and was initially too embarrassed to report the theft of the £240 second-hand television.

Despite CCTV recording three offenders, Neeve told police he was solely responsible and sold the set for £10.

The court heard he has seven previous convictions for 14 offences, including non-dwelling burglaries in 2014 and 2018.

And he was last in court for drug and shop-theft matters last year when he received a community order.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Neeve made full admissions to the police and deserved credit for his guilty plea.

"Homelessness and drug addiction gave rise to his offending,” he told magistrates. “In December he was on the streets.

"He describes it as a moment of madness. He saw an opportunity and took it. He wants to apologise to the owner.

“By and large he has attended most of his probation appointments and is working to address his substance misuse issues. I think it is unlikely you will see him back here again.”

Neeve, aged 30, of Bridge Street, Worksop, admitted burglary and theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to pay compensation of £240.