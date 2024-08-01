A homeless Worksop man who stole Marvel and Harry Potter toys to sell for drug money handed himself into the police station after his mum offered him a home, a court has heard.

Wayne Millington was captured on CCTV as he entered B&M on Bridge Street and filled a plastic bag with £244 of the toys before leaving without paying on June 3, magistrates in Mansfield were told.The court heard he is a prolific offender with 41 previous convictions for 118 offences, 81 of which are related to dishonesty.He committed the toy thefts shortly after his release from prison in April, the prosecutor said.Nigel Misson, mitigating, said Millington, who deserves credit for his early guilty plea, was homeless and had managed to cope without drugs but succumbed after about a week."He bumped into his mother in the town centre and looked a bit of a state," he said. "She took him back into her house."He knew he had to resolve the shoplifting matter and walked into the police station and made a voluntary interview."He said Millington, who has suffered from fibromyalgia for the last ten years, is on the heroin substitute Subutex at the moment and has only used cocaine twice since the theft."He has not resorted to heroin," Mr Misson said. "He is on a waiting list for accommodation."He has realised at 40 years of age that this isn't something he wishes to do anymore."Millington, of Tenby Grove, Worksop, admitted theft when he appeared in court on Thursday.Sentencing was adjourned until August 27 for a probation report to explore alternatives to custody.