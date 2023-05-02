Worksop man smashed train station toilet windows and nurse's car with golf club

Police were called to Worksop Train Station where they found 20-year-old Logan Nicholas with the golf club at 6am on Sunday July 24.

In addition to causing £2,499 of damage to the toilet windows at the Grade II-listed station, he also 'wrote off’ a white Ford Focus in the car park, said prosecutor Alexis Mercer.

The owner, a nurse, said she received a £5,730 insurance settlement but the loss of her car caused her some difficulties as she has a small child.

Worksop Train Station

Because she didn't have breakdown cover the police had to tow the Focus away and she was reliant on taxis for a while.

When he was interviewed, Nicholas, who has no previous convictions, made no comment.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said he deserved credit for his early guilty plea and takes full responsibility for his actions

He said Nicholas has been suffering from mental health difficulties which are still undiagnosed because he is struggling to get help from his GP.

"There is some suggestion it is post-traumatic stress disorder," Mr Higginbotham said.

At the time Nicholas had endured the breakdown of a 'toxic' relationship and learnt his ex-partner had 'moved on' with a friend.

"He took out his frustrations and anger with this criminal damage," said Mr Higginbotham. "It is out of character."

He said Nicholas lives at home with his mother and has support from his family. He recently left a warehouse job because he felt unsafe, but hopes to do security work.

Nicholas, of Kingston Close, Worksop, admitted criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

District judge Gillian Young told him: “This may well have been an impulsive offence but it was costly to repair. It may have been a cry for help. I hope you are able to access the support you need for your mental health.”

