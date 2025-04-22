Worksop man smashed front door with hockey stick after Christmas Eve row on Facebook
Rafal Czuprynski's disagreement related to the political situation in Poland and his victim blocked him because he didn't want to continue talking and was under the impression that was the end of the matter, said Ben Payne, prosecuting.
Instead, Czuprynski made the eight-minute walk to his victim's address on Southwell Close, and banged on the door at 2.10am on December 24, 2023.
When his victim answered, Czuprynski waved the stick in his face so the man shut his front door immediately.
The defendant smashed one glass pane through and cracked another, telling him he would, "f****** kill him if he met him."
Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Czuprynski, of previous good character, "concedes he has little recollection and accepts he may well have had something to drink."
"It is completely out of character,” he said. “He can't explain what got into him that night.
"He is embarrassed and ashamed to find himself before the court.
"He is very happy to pay compensation for the door," Mr Pridham added.
"He and the complainant have met on several occasions since and there have been no issues between them."
Czuprynski, aged 48, of Radford Street, Worksop, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He was fined £307, with a £123 surcharge, £85 costs and £500 compensation, to make a total of £1,015 he owes the court.