Worksop man smashed front door with hockey stick after Christmas Eve row on Facebook

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Worksop man who wielded a hockey stick to smash a front door after a Christmas Eve argument about politics on Facebook has been handed a £1,000 bill, a court has heard.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rafal Czuprynski's disagreement related to the political situation in Poland and his victim blocked him because he didn't want to continue talking and was under the impression that was the end of the matter, said Ben Payne, prosecuting.

Instead, Czuprynski made the eight-minute walk to his victim's address on Southwell Close, and banged on the door at 2.10am on December 24, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When his victim answered, Czuprynski waved the stick in his face so the man shut his front door immediately.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The defendant smashed one glass pane through and cracked another, telling him he would, "f****** kill him if he met him."

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Czuprynski, of previous good character, "concedes he has little recollection and accepts he may well have had something to drink."

"It is completely out of character,” he said. “He can't explain what got into him that night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is embarrassed and ashamed to find himself before the court.

"He is very happy to pay compensation for the door," Mr Pridham added.

"He and the complainant have met on several occasions since and there have been no issues between them."

Czuprynski, aged 48, of Radford Street, Worksop, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £307, with a £123 surcharge, £85 costs and £500 compensation, to make a total of £1,015 he owes the court.