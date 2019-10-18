Worksop man's shoplifting spree sparked by benefits dispute

A Worksop man told police he went on a month-long stealing spree because he couldn't access any benefits after falling out with his mum, a court heard.

Michael Milnthorp stole £58 of goods from Home Bargains, and £50 from Asda, in seven thefts, between September 17 and October 17.

In police interview he claimed he sold the goods because he had no benefits at the time, but also tested positive for drugs, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

The offences put him in breach of a conditional discharge, that was imposed on September 5 for theft and a bail act offence.

David Grant, mitigating, said: "He has a long standing drug problem and would like it to be addressed under some form of court order.

"He got Universal Credit after he was released from custody.

"He had been living with his mother but they fell out - but his benefits were being sent into her account and she has not released them."

Milnthorp, 42, of Potter Street, admitted the offences when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on October 18.

He was given a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay compensation to the stores, and this will be added to the £1,296 he already owes to the court, to be deducted from his benefits at the rate of £10 per fortnight.

