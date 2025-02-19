Worksop man risked jail after flouting order to stay away from his ex-partner
Sean Sprigg was banned from contacting her in August 2023 and a new restraining order until 2029 was imposed by the crown court when he received eight months for breaching the first order, a further assault and criminal damage.
Sprigg, aged 57, was seen in a pub with the woman on January 17 and police found him at her address two days later, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.
When he was interviewed he said they wanted to start again as a couple and she assured him she would sort out the order.
"This is his second breach of the order and it would have been made crystal clear to him that it should not be breached at the last hearing," Ms Allsop said.
"She no longer supports the restraining order and feels Mr Sprigg is much calmer," said his solictor.
"She made attempts to contact a solicitor and would have been told to apply to a court.
"He has been ignoring her attempts to contact him and has reported them to the police.
"He wants to cut all times with her.
"He is now in a new relationship and wants to move on with his life."
Sprigg, of Watson Road, Worksop, admitted harassment - breach of a restraining order when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on January 21.
On Tuesday he received 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, with a 31-day programme and 12 rehabilitation days. He must pay a £154 surcharge.