Martin Bainbridge, aged 38, of Robinson Drive, Worksop, admitted exposing himself when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said the incident happened on July 21 last year.

She said he has previous convictions for sex offending and his developing interest in children was 'of concern'.

He's been put on the Sex Offender Register

The court head the offence has a starting point of a medium level community order and can attract custody.

Bainbridge's solicitor said the probation service 'don't feel there is anything they can do to assist his specific needs'.

He has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and has severe learning difficulties, she said.

He lives in supported accommodation and attended court with his carers.

Bainbridge's solicitor said he can't carry out unpaid work or a curfew, but if he is made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) he will have to be moved out of his accommodation.

Magistrates ruled the offence was aggravated by his previous convictions and imposed a 17 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, on condition he isn't convicted of another offence within the next 12 months.

A SHPO was imposed for five years forbidding him from all contact with people under the age of 18 and banning him from entering schools, playgrounds or swimming baths.

He was placed on the sex offenders register for the next seven years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.